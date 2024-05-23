Ukraine marks Heroes' Day: Ukraine's spy chief issues address

Ukraine marks Heroes’ Day on 23 May, honouring the people who have become a strong shield of the Ukrainian will, a pillar of its sovereignty and independence.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), in a video message

Quote: "Ukrainian knights have been guarding their country since the days of Kyivan Rus and the Cossacks. They crushed invaders and led victorious raids into the territory of the eternal enemy. Ukrainians became an example of unbreakable resilience during the national liberation struggle of the 20th century, continuing the tradition of developing the state. This path needs to be completed. It falls to us to do so.

From the past to the present, Ukraine's heroes have been united by a single spirit. Every day of fighting for the truth is a tough test of strength, courage, and faith. But despite all the trials, Ukraine's future solidly rests in the ranks of free democratic nations.

The military, police, border guards, medics, emergency workers, community and military volunteers. Everyone fighting back against the Russian aggression deserves the highest respect and recognition."

Details: Budanov emphasised that any foe encroaching on the principles and will of Ukrainians will pay the highest price.

For reference: Heroes’ Day is a day dedicated to those who have fought for Ukraine's freedom, from the knights of Kyivan Rus to the participants of the Revolution of Dignity, ATO/Joint Forces Operations fighters in Donbas, and the present-day defenders of Ukraine. [The ATO or Anti-Terrorist Operation is a term used from 2014 to 2018 by the media, the government of Ukraine and the OSCE to identify combat actions in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts against Russian military forces and pro-Russian separatists – ed.]

The Army Inform news outlet noted that the idea of a memorable date that would honour heroic fighters originated in the national liberation movement during World War II. It was introduced by a resolution of the Second Great Assembly of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists in April 1941. Subsequently, the Ukrainian diaspora has marked Heroes’ Day. In independent Ukraine, the Heroes’ Day became more widely marked after Russia's invasion in 2014.

