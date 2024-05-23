US does not support strikes against Russia with Western weapons, but it is up to Ukraine – Blinken in Congress

The United States does not support or encourage Ukraine to use Western-provided weapons for strikes outside Ukrainian territory. However, Ukraine can independently make decisions on how to effectively use these weapons.

Source: Radio Liberty and US Department of State, citing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a hearing in the House Committee on Foreign Affairs

Details: Blinken emphasised that the task of the United States and its allies is to supply Ukraine with the weapons it needs to repel Russian aggression.

Quote from Blinken: "We’ve delivered essential aid to Ukraine. In fact, the United States rallied 50 countries around the world to come to Ukraine’s defence to make sure it wouldn’t be erased from the map, as Vladimir Putin sought.

We’ve rallied the international community to share the burden."

Details: Several members of Congress, including Michael McCaul, Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, asked Blinken during Wednesday's hearing about why the Biden administration is prohibiting Ukraine from using US-provided weapons to strike targets on Russian territory.

They specifically claimed that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan supports such a ban, while Congress, in its decisions to allocate assistance to Ukraine, has not imposed such restrictions.

Previously: Blinken evaded giving a direct answer to a follow-up question about whether the US would allow strikes on Russian territory with US-provided weapons.

Background: US Senator Jim Risch believes it is necessary to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with US-supplied weapons when it is necessary for its defence.

