First two prisoners who wish to serve in military are released by Ukrainian court

The first two prisoners who have expressed a desire to be mobilised have been released from serving their sentences by the Khmelnytskyi City District Court. Another 50 similar cases were due to be considered by the court on 22 May.

Source: the court's press office

Details: The first two court rulings were delivered on 21 May. The petitions from the Khmelnytskyi pre-trial detention centre for the prisoners to be released on parole in order to serve in the military were considered via video link.

The two men, aged about 23 and 42, who came from villages in the Khmelnytskyi and Krasyliv districts in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, were convicted of theft in October and November 2022 and sentenced to four years and nine months and five years and five months of imprisonment respectively. They had expressed a desire to serve in the military under contract.

The rulings state that both men passed the professional and psychological evaluation and have a sufficient level of physical fitness to fulfil their new duties.

After the court rulings are issued, the Khmelnytskyi pre-trial detention centre must release the men on parole to undergo military service under contract without delay – no later than 24 hours after the rulings take effect. National Guard units are to transport them to the Khmelnytskyi enlistment office, where they will sign contracts and commence their military service.

The court also ruled that the men will be under administrative supervision for one year, but not longer than until their discharge from military service. This supervision will be carried out by the commanders of the military units where they will serve under contract.

Individuals who are released on parole may not leave the location of their military unit or travel for personal matters without permission from their commander. The court noted that each ruling is subject to immediate execution, but may be appealed at the Khmelnytskyi Court of Appeal within seven days of the announcement of the ruling.

It was also reported that on 22 May, the Khmelnytskyi City District Court would consider another 50 similar petitions.

Background:

The law providing for the voluntary mobilisation of certain categories of prisoners was passed by the Ukrainian parliament on 8 May.

Individuals who committed premeditated murder, rapists and paedophiles, corrupt officials, those who committed crimes against the foundations of Ukraine's national security, or held a particularly responsible position, including MPs and ministers, cannot be mobilised into the Armed Forces.

All other prisoners who could potentially be mobilised are subject to the same condition: they must have no more than three years of their sentence left to serve.

Ukrainian Justice Minister Denys Maliuska believes that 10,000 to 20,000 convicts could be conscripted from the country's prisons, not least because they suffer from overcrowding.

On 21 May, it was reported that over 3,000 Ukrainian convicts have applied for release on parole to participate in the defence of Ukraine.

