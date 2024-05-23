All Sections
Lukashenko replaces chief of Belarusian military's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 23 May 2024, 12:19
Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: Getty Images

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has appointed Pavel Muraveiko the new Chief of General Staff and First Deputy Defence Minister.

Source: Belarusian regime-aligned news agency BelTA

Details: Muraveiko reportedly served as the first deputy state secretary of the Belarusian Security Council until now.

After appointing Muraveiko, Lukashenko also drew attention to the war in Ukraine. "This is also a lesson for us. A serious lesson. We must see what modern warfare is like," he said.

Background: On 10 May, Alexander Lukashenko dismissed Viktor Gulevich, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, due to his age. "Pursuant to a decree issued by Lukashenko, Gulevich has been discharged from active military duty and transferred to the reserve on account of his age, retaining the right to wear military uniforms and insignia."

