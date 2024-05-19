Belarus ramping up fuel supplies to Russia

Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC) has reported that Belarus is increasing fuel supplies to Russia due to a shortage caused by repairs at Russian refineries.

Source: NRC

Details: The NRC noted that the Belarusian oil refining sector has seen a surge in the production of aviation jet fuel and its supply to Russia by rail.

Advertisement:

The NRC added that mercenaries of the former Wagner Private Military Company and the security battalion of the Belarusian Interior Ministry are responsible for organising the protection of transport on the territory of Belarus.

Support UP or become our patron!