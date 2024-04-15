Zelenskyy: Israel and Ukraine are not in NATO, but we only need will to protect ourselves against terror

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew an analogy between Israel and Ukraine, which are not members of NATO, and called on international partners to strengthen efforts against Russian terror and accelerate the provision of air defence to Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, following the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Quote: "It is obvious that physical protection cannot entirely defend some objects from terrorist attacks. This can only be done by sufficiently effective air defence. We are grateful to those friends who understand this and quickly responded to our calls to support the Ukrainian air defence. But the intensity of Russian attacks requires more unity.

Having defended Israel, the free world has demonstrated that such unity is not only possible, but also one hundred percent effective. The decisive actions of the Allies did not allow terror to succeed and infrastructure to be lost, and forced the aggressor to cool down. The same is possible in defending against terror in Ukraine, which, like Israel, is not a member of NATO. And this does not require the activation of Article 5, simple political will is enough."

Details: It is noted that the 15 April meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief discussed the two most important topics of today: the combat zone and the energy sector.

Zelenskyy heard intelligence reports and reports of the military leadership and representatives of the energy industry.

Background:

Iran launched an attack on Israel using dozens of drones and missiles on the night of 13-14 April. Israel Defense Forces later clarified that there were over 300 air targets in total, including approximately 170 attack drones, over 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles, nearly all of which were shot down.

The US military stated that they had destroyed over 80 drones and at least 6 ballistic missiles that were launched over Israel from Iran and Yemen.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that Royal Air Force aircraft helped shoot down attack drones during Iran’s attack on Israel.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron stated that unlike in the case of Israel, which London assisted in shooting down Iranian drones last weekend, his country cannot assist Ukraine in shooting down Russian drones in fear of "bringing NATO forces into direct contact with Russian troops".

