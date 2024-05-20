Rescue workers reportedly find Iranian President's helicopter

Rescue workers found a helicopter on Monday, 20 May that was carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister and other officials, which likely crashed in the mountainous northwestern part of Iran the day before.

Source: IRNA, an Iranian news agency; Tasnim; AP with reference to the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society

Details: AP noted that, as Pir Hossein Kolivand, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, said, rescue workers saw the helicopter from a distance of about two kilometres at dawn on Monday.

At that time, 12 hours had passed since the helicopter disappeared.

Media reports said that "no signs of life" were found at the crash site.

It was reported earlier that a Turkish drone had supposedly discovered the crash site of the missing helicopter of the Iranian president in the mountains near Iran's borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

IRNA stated that search and rescue teams were on their way to the possible crash site. However, this was not confirmed by any official sources.

Akinji, a Turkish long-range unmanned aerial vehicle, also detected a heat signature that could be the crash site.

The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed the drone's detection of a heat source, which was presumably the wreckage of the helicopter.

Despite the adverse weather conditions, rescue workers were trying to find the place where the helicopter carrying the Iranian president and other officials had disappeared.

Background: A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi likely crashed on 19 May. The consequences of the crash are unknown.

