4-year-old girl dies in hospital after being injured in Russian attack on Odesa on 29 April

A child died in hospital on 23 May due to the Russian missile attack on Odesa on 29 April. This brings the death toll to eight.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Unfortunately, the death toll from the Russian attack on 29 April has increased to eight people.

Today, 4-year-old Zlata died in hospital after a fragment of a Russian missile hit her heart. Our doctors fought until the end..."

Background:

On 29 April, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Odesa. There were reports of five people who were killed and 32 who were injured, as well as a fire in the house of former pro-Russian MP Serhii Kivalov, which is owned by the International Humanitarian University.

On 8 May, a man who was injured in a Russian missile attack on Odesa on 29 April died in hospital.

