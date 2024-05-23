All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


4-year-old girl dies in hospital after being injured in Russian attack on Odesa on 29 April

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 23 May 2024, 21:02
4-year-old girl dies in hospital after being injured in Russian attack on Odesa on 29 April

A child died in hospital on 23 May due to the Russian missile attack on Odesa on 29 April. This brings the death toll to eight.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Unfortunately, the death toll from the Russian attack on 29 April has increased to eight people.

Advertisement:

Today, 4-year-old Zlata died in hospital after a fragment of a Russian missile hit her heart. Our doctors fought until the end..."

Background:

  • On 29 April, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Odesa. There were reports of five people who were killed and 32 who were injured, as well as a fire in the house of former pro-Russian MP Serhii Kivalov, which is owned by the International Humanitarian University.
  • On 8 May, a man who was injured in a Russian missile attack on Odesa on 29 April died in hospital.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warcasualtiesmissile strike
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
war
Georgian volunteer and Kolos footballer Sergo Gornakashvili killed in action
11-year-old boy injured in village in Kharkiv Oblast due to drone explosion
US prepares new military assistance package worth US$275
RECENT NEWS
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
12:22
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia cancelled Army Games and Tank Biathlon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: