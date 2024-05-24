Houses damaged in Kharkiv after Russian strikes overnight
Two strikes on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 23-24 May have damaged residential buildings and non-residential premises.
Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv; Ukraine's Air Force
Details: Terekhov said that windows had been broken in the houses and fences smashed.
There are no casualties.
The Air Force warned the residents about the activity of Russian tactical aircraft on the north-eastern front and the potential use of weapons from it. The air-raid warning in Kharkiv Oblast lasted for more than two hours.
Background:
On 23 May, the Russians launched around 15 strikes with S-300 or S-400 missiles on civilian infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and the oblast, including hitting a printing house in the city. Seven people were killed as a result of the attack.
