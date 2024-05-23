All Sections
Kharkiv under Russian attack once again, local authorities say, 13 people injured after strikes on Derhachi

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 23 May 2024, 16:09
The aftermath of Russian strikes on Kharkiv on 23 May. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

Russian forces are bombing the city of Kharkiv once again, after seven people have been killed in an attack earlier.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: At 13:48, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian tactical aircraft had launched guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv Oblast.

"Kharkiv is under attack again. Be careful," Terekhov said.

Later Syniehubov reported that the Russians launched two attacks on the city of Kharkiv and Derhachi with guided aerial bombs. "Updated data shows that the enemy attack on Dergachy injured 13 people. Four victims have been hospitalised," he wrote.

Background: On 23 May, Russian forces launched about 15 strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast with S-300 or S-400 missiles, in particular hitting a publishing house in the city.

The attack on Kharkiv has claimed the lives of 7 people and left 16 more injured.

Kharkiv
