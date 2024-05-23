Number of casualties following Russian strike on Kharkiv printing house rises to 21 – photos
Thursday, 23 May 2024, 20:07
Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out when two Russian missiles hit a printing house in Kharkiv. The number of casualties has risen to 21.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Quote: "The fire at a Kharkiv business caused by the Russian missile strike has been put out. The number of casualties has risen to 21. Seven people have been killed."
Previously: Russian forces carried out around 15 strikes on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast using S-300/S-400 missiles on 23 May. Some of the missiles hit a printing house.
