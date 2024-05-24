Court releases 50 more convicts who wanted to be mobilised

On 22 May, the Khmelnytskyi City District Court approved all 50 applications for the conditional release of convicts who have expressed a desire to enlist in the Armed Forces of Ukraine to participate in the war.

Details: It is reported that all the petitions were filed by the State Institution Raikivetska Correctional Colony (No. 78).

The hearing took place in open court sessions via video link, during which judges were able to communicate with the convicts.

"The court established the circumstances under which these applications had been made and that they were voluntary. As some of the men put it, they expressed a desire to serve and defend the country while their cases were still being heard in court, but at that time the legislation did not yet provide for such an opportunity. At the same time, the convicts wrote that there are still a large number of people in the penal colony who do not want to be released on parole in this way," the court said.

It is reported that the vast majority of volunteers are young men, mostly convicted of theft. During the court hearings, they said that they had no special skills for military service, but expressed confidence that they would be able to master them quickly enough.

"During the videoconferences, many of the convicts pointed out that their relatives and friends, including those who had taken part in the defence of Ukraine, had died because of the war, which serves as an additional motivation for them," the court's press service said.

As previously reported, no later than 24 hours after the rulings come into force, representatives of the National Guard must bring the men on parole to the Khmelnytskyi District Military and Civilian Personnel Centre so that they can sign a contract and perform military service in the military unit assigned to them.

The court is also imposing administrative supervision over the men for a period of one year, but no longer than until their discharge from military service. Such supervision will be carried out by the commanders of their military unit.

Restrictions for those on parole include a ban on staying outside the military unit and travelling on personal business without the permission of their commander.

Khmelnytskyi City District Court on 21 May released the first two prisoners who had expressed a desire to enlist for military service from serving their sentences on 21 May.

Background:

On 8 May, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law providing for the voluntary mobilisation of certain categories of convicts. Persons who have committed premeditated murders, rapists, paedophiles, those convicted of the illegal production, acquisition, distribution or storage of drugs, those who have committed crimes against the national security of Ukraine, and former officials cannot be conscripted into the Defence Forces.

All others who are potentially liable for military service are subject to the same condition: they must have no more than three years left to serve on their sentence.

Ukrainian Justice Minister Denys Maliuska believes that 10,000 to 20,000 convicts could be conscripted from the prison system, not least because Ukraine's detention facilities are overcrowded.

On 21 May, it was reported that over 3,000 Ukrainian convicts had applied for conditional early release to participate in the defence of Ukraine.

