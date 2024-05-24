All Sections
Ukraine's General Staff says it aims to use AI technologies on battlefield

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 24 May 2024, 15:11
Ukraine's General Staff says it aims to use AI technologies on battlefield
Andrii Lebedenko. Photo: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Ukraine's Armed Forces aim to widely employ artificial intelligence to achieve technological dominance on the battlefield, thereby offsetting Russia's numerical superiority.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff, citing Colonel Andrii Lebedenko, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Media Centre Ukraine

Quote: "One of the General Staff's main areas of work is innovation. A large-scale activity has been launched. And these are not just words, but facts proven by action and results."

"In order to move from the quantity of uncrewed systems to a new level of quality, we intend to use machine vision and are considering artificial intelligence. That's because we have manufacturers, and we work with partners."

Details: Lebedenko said Ukrainian forces are working extensively with domestic manufacturers and partner countries that provide the necessary technologies. "We are working to make the products of our partnership more widespread and to bring a new level of quality. Our goal is to use artificial intelligence on the battlefield," he said.

Background:

  • Ukrainian forces will use the SAKER SCOUT drones with artificial intelligence, as the country's Ministry of Defence has approved the UAV for operation.
  • In February 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers (the Ukrainian government) to set up a new service branch within the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the drone forces.
  • In May, Iron Range, a space where Ukrainian producers will be able to test new weapons during any stage of development, will open in Ukraine.

