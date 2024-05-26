All Sections
Fire in Kharkiv hypermarket put out after 16 hours, identification of bodies underway

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 May 2024, 09:46
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

It took over 16 hours to extinguish a fire in a Kharkiv home improvement hypermarket caused by Russian strikes, as the fire spread over an area of more than 13,000 sq m.

Source: Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko

Details: The Russian bombardment claimed the lives of 12 people and left 43 more injured. 16 people are missing.

The headquarters of the police investigation department and a forensic laboratory are working at the scene of the tragedy.

Biological samples have been taken from 10 citizens and relatives who have already contacted the police.

Three of the dead have been identified. The identification of the bodies is underway.

Quote from Klymenko: "Anyone who has lost contact with their loved ones should contact the staff of the investigation department or call 102.

I urge first-line relatives to provide DNA samples to speed up the identification process."

Background:

