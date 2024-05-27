Families of those killed in Russian strike on hypermarket in Kharkiv to get US$24,800 each

The administration of Epicentr home improvement hypermarket has announced that they will pay UAH 1 million (approx. US$24,800) to the families of all those killed in the Russian strike on Epicentr on 25 May. The administration will also financially support the minors who have been orphaned due to the attack.

Source: Yuliia Chudnovets, the Head of Public Relations Department of the Epicentr

Quote: "The families of all those killed during the enemy strike on the shopping complex will get one million UAH each. The corporation will fund the entire expense of the burials. The Epicentr will offer a monthly allowance of UAH 10,000 (approx. US$248 – ed.) to families with young children until the child reaches the age of 18."

Details: The Epicentr also provides comprehensive medical care and covers the costs of medical treatment and rehabilitation for families of the victims.

Background:

On Saturday afternoon, Russian forces struck the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv. Earlier reports indicated that 15 people had been killed and 25 injured in the attack.

It took over 16 hours to extinguish the fire.

On the morning of 27 May, Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine branch in Kharkiv Oblast, reported that the body of a teenage boy, 17, who had been in the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv at the time of the attack, was found and identified using DNA samples.

Subsequently, the head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration said that the death toll from the Russian attack on the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv has risen to 18, and 48 people have been injured.

