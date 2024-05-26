All Sections
Death toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket rises to 15

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 May 2024, 15:24
Death toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket rises to 15
The home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv ablaze due to the Russian strike on 25 May. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The death toll from Russian airstrikes on a home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv on 25 May has risen to 15.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO); Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 25 people have been injured, including a 14-year-old teenage boy.

The PGO initially reported that 13 people had been killed in the attack, but local authorities later said the number was 14.

Anyone who has lost contact with their loved ones should contact the headquarters of the investigation department or call 102.

First-line relatives are urged to provide DNA samples to speed up the process of identifying the bodies.

Updated: After 15:00, Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that the death toll has risen to 15 people. 

Subjects: Kharkivwar
