Russia loses 1,460 soldiers and 21 tanks over past day
Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 07:58
Russian forces have lost 1,460 more soldiers, 40 armoured combat vehicles and 21 tanks over the past 24 hours in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 503,800 (+1,460) military personnel;
- 7,692 (+21) tanks;
- 14,858 (+40) armoured combat vehicles;
- 13,029 (+48) artillery systems;
- 1,085 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 815 (+0) air defence systems;
- 357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 10,482 (+15) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,221 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 27 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 17,740 (+46) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,122 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
