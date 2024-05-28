All Sections
​​Ukrainian paratroopers repel another Russian assault near Novomykhailivka – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 28 May 2024, 12:17
Screenshot: video by Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavriia Brigade have rebuffed another attempt by Russian troops to seize positions near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

Quote: "The paratroopers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade are disrupting the enemy’s plans to seize Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka. 

Once again, the Russians attacked the area with their equipment and once again were defeated: two tanks and six armoured vehicles with enemy infantry remained on the battlefield, never reaching our positions.

More than 80 people who wanted to earn two hundred thousand roubles by killing Ukrainians were sent straight to hell by the Tavriia paratroopers."

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
