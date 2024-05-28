​​​​Putin is afraid of Peace Summit and will arrange his own platform – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has decided to arrange a kind of "parallel platform" against the background of the Peace Summit in Switzerland organised by Ukraine in the summer.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference with Belgian PM Alexander De Croo

Quote: "We have proposed a diplomatic path – the Peace Summit... We appeal to the world's leaders: if you want peace, let's meet at the Peace Summit. And it is fair that we are preparing this platform together with other partners because we are in a war, so we should have the initiative. We are the victims, we are attacked, we are being killed.

There is no need to look for alternatives. We need to go this way. If you have other thoughts, please come to the summit. The floor is yours. Any state can come and defend its opinion and offer proposals for a diplomatic end to the war.

Putin is very afraid of the Peace Summit. He did not think that we would have the support of 90 countries. He has disrupted this summit and continues to do so. Now, he is thinking of arranging a parallel platform. Some leaders have not yet spoken out. I believe that some may support Russia, so they support the war."

Details: The president says several African representatives are expected at the summit.

Zelenskyy also expressed that the personal presence of US President Joe Biden would be appreciated.

The president noted that Putin will "give a standing ovation" if Biden is not there. In particular, after the Peace Summit, Russia will want to organise something of its own, and the presence of representatives of major powers will help Ukraine.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 90 countries have already confirmed their attendance at the Peace Summit in Switzerland in June and urged the leaders of the US and China to personally attend the event.

Ukraine anticipates that the participants of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland will draw up a joint action plan on three points: free shipping; nuclear and energy security; prisoner-of-war swaps and bringing back illegally deported children.

The Global Peace Summit will be held on 15-16 June in Bürgenstock, Switzerland.

