Andrii SynyavskyiTuesday, 28 May 2024, 07:49
Zelenskyy to visit Belgium to sign security agreement
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Belgium on Tuesday, 28 May, where he will sign a security agreement with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Source: The Brussels Times with reference to De Croo, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On the agenda of the President's visit is the signing of a bilateral security agreement and the delivery of F-16 fighter jets promised by Belgium. 

The Brussels Times reported that Zelenskyy will meet with De Croo to sign the security agreement before an audience with King Philippe I.

Later, he will head to Melsbroek air base, where he will meet with Belgian F-16 fighter jet pilots, instructors and technical personnel.

Background

  • Ukraine and Belgium have started negotiations on a security cooperation agreement. 
  • Prior to that, it was reported that the Belgian government had decided to accelerate the supply of its own F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and do so by the end of 2024, without waiting for the formation of a new cabinet.
  • Belgium is one of 13 countries participating in a coalition to provide Ukraine with fighter jets. It had previously planned to send the F-16s, which it is gradually replacing with more modern F-35s, to Ukraine starting from 2025

