Ukraine and Belgium sign security agreement

Andrii Synyavskyi, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 28 May 2024, 11:22
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a security cooperation agreement between Kyiv and Brussels during his visit to Belgium.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Zelenskyy said the document provides for at least €977 million in military aid to Ukraine from Belgium this year, as well as Brussels' commitment to support Kyiv for the ten-year duration of the agreement.

Quote: "For the first time, such an agreement specifies the exact number of F-16 fighter jets - 30 - that will be delivered to Ukraine until 2028, with the first arriving already this year," he added.

The president noted that the agreement guarantees timely security assistance from Belgium, modern armoured vehicles, equipment for the needs of Ukraine's Air Force and air defence, naval security, demining, participation in a coalition to supply artillery ammunition, as well as military training.

Zelenskyy indicated that the document also provides for defence industry cooperation, support for Ukraine's Peace Formula, strengthening sanctions against Russia, compensation for damages, prosecution of the aggressor, use of frozen Russian assets and economic recovery.

"Ukraine and Belgium will also deepen their cooperation in intelligence, cyber security, and countering disinformation. Belgium also expresses support for Ukraine's future EU and NATO membership," Zelenskyy noted.

Background: 

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on an official visit to Belgium. Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine and Belgium had begun negotiations on concluding a security cooperation agreement.
  • In April, the Belgian government decided to accelerate the supply of its own F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and do so by the end of 2024, without waiting for the formation of a new cabinet.

  • Belgium is one of thirteen countries participating in the coalition to provide Ukraine with fighter jets. It had previously planned to start delivering these F-16s, which it is gradually replacing with more modern F-35s, in 2025.

