Borrell condemns attack on home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv, calling for strengthening of air defences

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell has condemned the Russian attack on the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv and stressed the need for Europe to increase support for air defence, which "saves lives and protects Ukrainian towns".

Quote: "I condemn in the strongest terms Russia's heinous attacks against Kharkiv city today, including a crowded mall, killing and wounding civilians."

"These systematic Russian crimes against civilians and civilian infrastructure stress again the need for Europe to urgently ramp up support for air defence: it saves lives and protects Ukrainian towns."

Details: Borrell also said that all those responsible for these and other Russian war crimes will be brought to justice.

Background:

