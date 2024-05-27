All Sections
EU foreign ministers adopt new sanctions regime against Russia due to Navalny death

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 27 May 2024, 13:53
EU foreign ministers adopt new sanctions regime against Russia due to Navalny death
Alexei Navalny. Photo: his Instagram

EU foreign ministers adopted a new sanctions regime on Monday to punish serious human rights violations in Russia.

Source: several diplomats told this to dpa news agency, cited by European Pravda

Details: The new sanctions regime was created after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The measures target individuals and organisations responsible for repressing the opposition.

The diplomats said about 20 individuals were selected to be included in the first list.

These measures are separate from the wide-ranging economic sanctions imposed on Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions still include measures such as the EU entry ban and the freezing of assets held in the bloc.

Background:

  • Last week, the permanent representatives of the EU states agreed on new sanctions against about 20 individuals suspected in being responsible for Navalny's death in prison.
  • In February, eight EU countries urged Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, to impose sanctions on Russian prosecutors, judges and prison officials in connection with Navalny's death.
  • On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No 3. in the town of Kharp in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, northwestern Siberia.
  • Western countries put the blame for Navalny's death on Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. At the same time, US intelligence agencies believe that Putin likely did not order the murder of Alexei Navalny.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sanctionsEUNavalnyRussia
