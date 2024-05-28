French President endorses Ukraine's right to strike at military targets in Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron supports Ukraine's right to strike military bases in Russia from which Ukraine is being shelled.

Source: Macron at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his trip to Germany on 28 May; European Pravda, citing n-tv

Details: The TV channel quoted Macron saying that "we must allow them (Ukraine – ed.) to neutralise (Russian – ed.) military bases from which missiles are launched". He stressed that attacks on Ukraine are carried out from the territory of Russia.

It is not clear from these comments whether the French president was talking about the use of Western weapons against targets in Russia.

The German Chancellor, in turn, stressed that Ukraine "has every opportunity under international law to do what it is doing", and that Western countries that provide Ukraine with weapons "have discovered all the rules for their use, which are based on international law’.

Background:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has urged the allies to reconsider the restrictions on Ukraine striking Russia with Western weapons amid border fighting in Kharkiv Oblast.

Earlier, EU diplomat Josep Borrell said that some EU countries do not object to their weapons being used to strike targets in Russia.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposes the idea of authorising Ukraine to use weapons provided by Western allies to strike Russia.

