All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


French President endorses Ukraine's right to strike at military targets in Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 28 May 2024, 20:39
French President endorses Ukraine's right to strike at military targets in Russia
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron supports Ukraine's right to strike military bases in Russia from which Ukraine is being shelled.

Source: Macron at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his trip to Germany on 28 May; European Pravda, citing n-tv

Details: The TV channel quoted Macron saying that "we must allow them (Ukraine – ed.) to neutralise (Russian – ed.) military bases from which missiles are launched". He stressed that attacks on Ukraine are carried out from the territory of Russia.

Advertisement:

It is not clear from these comments whether the French president was talking about the use of Western weapons against targets in Russia.

The German Chancellor, in turn, stressed that Ukraine "has every opportunity under international law to do what it is doing", and that Western countries that provide Ukraine with weapons "have discovered all the rules for their use, which are based on international law’.

Background: 

  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has urged the allies to reconsider the restrictions on Ukraine striking Russia with Western weapons amid border fighting in Kharkiv Oblast.
  • Earlier, EU diplomat Josep Borrell said that some EU countries do not object to their weapons being used to strike targets in Russia.
  • Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposes the idea of authorising Ukraine to use weapons provided by Western allies to strike Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: MacronUkrainewarRussia
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Macron
"Peace is not capitulation": Macron warns against easing support for Ukraine
Zelenskyy says what he expects from NATO summit and what he will talk about with Macron
Putin still not ready for peace – Macron
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: