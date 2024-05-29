All Sections
Russians kill civilian in Chernihiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 29 May 2024, 10:02
Russians kill civilian in Chernihiv Oblast
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian troops have attacked Chernihiv Oblast using mortars, killing a civilian.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Chaus: "Yesterday in the evening (on 28 May), a resident of Semenivka hromada sustained fatal injuries in his own home as a result of mortar fire. Russia is a terrorist [state]!" [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Chernihiv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
People injured in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts because of Russian attack
Russians strike border village in Chernihiv Oblast, killing civilian man
Russian drones attack civilian car delivering bread in Chernihiv Oblast
