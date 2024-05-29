Russians kill civilian in Chernihiv Oblast

Russian troops have attacked Chernihiv Oblast using mortars, killing a civilian.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Chaus: "Yesterday in the evening (on 28 May), a resident of Semenivka hromada sustained fatal injuries in his own home as a result of mortar fire. Russia is a terrorist [state]!" [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

