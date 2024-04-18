All Sections
Russian drones attack civilian car delivering bread in Chernihiv Oblast

Thursday, 18 April 2024, 15:49

The Russians attacked a driver who was delivering bread to a local shop in a border settlement of Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine 

Quote: "The Russians targeted a civilian car belonging to a bakery with drones when the driver stopped at a local store to deliver bread in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district."

Details: The driver, 30, reportedly sustained mild concussion as a result of the explosions. The car and the shop were damaged.

The emergency services are working at the scene.

Subjects: Chernihiv Oblastwar
