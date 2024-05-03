All Sections
UK Foreign Secretary opposes "NATO soldiers killing Russian military personnel"

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 3 May 2024, 16:52
UK Foreign Secretary opposes NATO soldiers killing Russian military personnel
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron. Photo: Cameron on Facebook

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has expressed a warning about French President Emmanuel Macron's idea to consider sending NATO troops to Ukraine in the event of a theoretical breakthrough by Russian forces.

Source: David Cameron in an interview with Sky News during a visit to Lviv on 3 May; European Pravda 

Details: David Cameron says that sending troops of the Alliance countries to Ukraine to fight Russian forces will be a "dangerous escalation".

"I don't think it is right to have NATO soldiers killing Russian soldiers," David Cameron said.

Separately, the UK Foreign Secretary noted that Europe has "two futures." On the one hand, Ukrainian forces with Western weapons can drive the Russian invaders out and ensure a "just peace".

"A future in which Putin is successful and Ukraine is pushed back is I think a very dangerous future," Cameron described the second scenario, adding that the world is now at a "crucial tipping point in global affairs."

Background:

  • Emmanuel Macron admitted that he had invited Western countries to send their troops to Ukraine at the end of February 2024 after a meeting in Paris between the presidents and heads of government of about two dozen European countries. 
  • He recently confirmed that he didn't change his mind but considers this approach correct.

Subjects: UKwarNATORussia
