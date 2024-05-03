US Ambassador to Ukraine outlines objectives of US$61 billion aid package

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has said that the main objectives of the US$61 billion aid package for Ukraine are military and economic assistance, support for reforms on the path to integration into the European Union and NATO, and accountability for Washington's aid.

Source: Brink at a joint meeting for journalists with USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman in Kyiv, Interfax-Ukraine reports

Details: Brink noted that in addition to the military aspect, the United States understands the importance of supporting the Ukrainian economy, so part of the aid package will be aimed at supporting efforts to protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure and at supporting exports.

The first objective, she said, is to help Ukraine win the war.

The second objective is to help Ukraine win in the future, which essentially means supporting Ukraine's efforts to integrate into the EU and NATO and to transform itself into a stronger and thriving democracy.

Brink said the US would continue to support reforms and efforts to reform various areas of Ukraine’s government in order to bolster its efforts to move in that direction.

Details: Brink also assured Ukraine that the US supports its aspirations to join NATO, and that part of the aid package will therefore be used to support reforms in this area.

The ambassador said the third point was accountability, stressing that it is important in the context of ongoing support for Ukrainians.

She said part of that work that she and everyone at the US embassy has to do – in addition to people in Washington and various parts of the US system – is to provide oversight on the US$61 billion.

Quote: "So that's an important part of my job. It's something that Congress actually raises to me every time I'm there and something that we're very committed to, which helps us not only support you but also keep support going."

