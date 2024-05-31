All Sections
Russian missile hit 5-storey building in Kharkiv, killing 3 people, injuring 23

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 31 May 2024, 00:21
Russian missile hit 5-storey building in Kharkiv, killing 3 people, injuring 23

The Russians have attacked a residential building in Kharkiv on the night of 30-31 May, killing three people and injuring 23, including a 12-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. A fire has broken out and significant damage has been recorded.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster 

Quote from Terekhov: "Unfortunately, a multi-storey residential building was hit. Damage and a fire have been recorded. Information about casualties is being ascertained."

Details: An explosion was heard again in Kharkiv a few minutes later. Terekhov reported that the Russians hit the same target. 

The State Emergency Service emphasised that there may be people trapped under the rubble of the five-storey building.

Updated: At first, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that one injured person had been hospitalised. Then the number of those injured increased to eight. 

The clearing of debris and firefighting efforts are ongoing. 

At 01:08, Terekhov said the number of casualties had increased to 12. Viktor Zabashta, the head of the oblast emergency medical care centre, reported to Suspilne that there was a 12-year-old girl among the injured. 

The missile completely destroyed at least three floors of one stairwell of the five-storey residential building.

Updated at 02:10: Syniehubov confirmed that three people had been killed and 16 injured. 

An emergency medical worker is among those injured. An ambulance vehicle was damaged. 

The Russians once again employed the double-tap strike tactic, landing a hit while medics, rescue workers and law enforcement were already at the scene. 

Early reports indicate that the Russians launched S-300 missiles on the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. All strikes exclusively targeted civilian infrastructure. 

Efforts to deal with the aftermath are ongoing. 

At 03:50, Terekhov reported that the number of casualties had increased to 23. Among the injured are a medical worker and a police officer who arrived at the scene.

