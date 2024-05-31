Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Iskander cruise missile in Kyiv Oblast and 4 Shahed UAVs overnight

Ukrainian air defence units shot down a Russian Iskander-K cruise missile over Kyiv Oblast and four Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions over three oblasts on the night of 30-31 May.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "On the night of 30-31 May 2024, the enemy targeted Kharkiv with five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod Oblast (Russia), Kyiv with an Iskander-K cruise missile from Kursk Oblast (Russia), and launched four Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the area of Yeysk (Russia)."

Details: It is reported that Ukrainian air defence missile units and mobile fire groups had destroyed four Shaheds in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts and an Iskander-K cruise missile in Kyiv Oblast.

