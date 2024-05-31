Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to six

The aftermath of a Russian strike on an apartment block in Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

The death toll from a Russian missile attack on an apartment block in Kharkiv has risen to six.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv last night has reached six."

Photo: National police

Details: Kharkiv Oblast National Police said they discovered the bodies of two more people killed as a result of a missile strike on the city.

Photo: National police

Background: On the night of 30-31 May, Russian forces targeted Kharkiv with five S-300/S-400 guided missiles from Belgorod Oblast, Russia, severely damaging a five-storey residential building. In addition to the fatalities, 25 people were injured, eight of whom were hospitalised, including two who are in a serious condition.

