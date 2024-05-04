119 combat clashes occur across combat zone, most on Avdiivka front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 119 combat clashes took place at the front during the past day, with the fiercest attacks on the Avdiivka (34) and Bakhmut (27) fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 4 May

Details: The Russians conducted five missile strikes and 105 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas 91 times.

Russian attacks killed and injured civilians in Ukraine and damaged several private residential houses and apartment buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities.

Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, as well as Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Krynka (Kherson Oblast), were hit by airstrikes.

Over 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, conducting sabotage operations in order to prevent Ukraine from transferring its troops to more active fronts.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Petropavlivka and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast), as well as Andriivka and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast), as well as Terny and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 27 attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Novyi, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 34 Russian attacks near the settlements of Arkhanhelske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Netailove and to the west of Semenivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 16 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) five times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops mounted 11 unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are continuing to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian occupation forces, draining them along the entire line of contact.

Ukraine's Air Force hit 13 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and three command posts.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command post and two artillery systems belonging to the Russians.

