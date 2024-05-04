Russian nighttime drone attack on Kharkiv: Ukrainian police report on condition of teenage girl, 13, injured in strike

Russian drones attacked the city of Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 May. Photo: Serhii Bolvinov/Facebook

Russian forces attacked the Osnovianskyi district of the city of Kharkiv with Shahed loitering munitions on the night of 3-4 May. A teenage girl, 13, sustained lacerations caused by glass shards.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of Ukraine's National Police in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: Bolvinov noted that the teenage girl was sleeping near a window during the attack. Her home is located near a long-closed service station that was targeted by the Russians.

"The teenage girl, 13, has lacerations to her hands and feet and small fragments in her right eye. The blast wave smashed the windows in her room and shattered glass. Medical workers are washing out small pieces of glass," Bolvinov said.

The girl's mother suffered bruises but was able to accompany her daughter to hospital. Two other women from neighbouring houses have reportedly been injured.

The Russians launched Shaheds on the city from the territory of Belgorod Oblast, Russia, at midnight. In addition to the service station, a civilian two-storey office building and warehouses have been severely damaged.

Background:

Firefighters were still dealing with the aftermath of Russian large-scale drone attacks on the city of Kharkiv as of the morning of 4 May.

Earlier, it was reported that the vice-rector of the International Humanitarian University had been killed in a Russian attack on the city of Odesa. A ballistic missile carrying a cluster munition left 23 people injured, including a 4-year-old girl.

