Explosions rock Kharkiv: Russians launch attack drones at the city

Explosions were heard during a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 May.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote from Terekhov: "The city is under enemy attack. Be careful, everyone."

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that another group of Russian drones was flying towards Kharkiv.

Background: At midnight, the Russians launched a group of attack UAVs from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. The drones were flying southwest.

