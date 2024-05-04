All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions rock Kharkiv: Russians launch attack drones at the city

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 4 May 2024, 01:05
Explosions rock Kharkiv: Russians launch attack drones at the city
A firefighter extinguishing a fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Explosions were heard during a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 May.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote from Terekhov: "The city is under enemy attack. Be careful, everyone."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that another group of Russian drones was flying towards Kharkiv.

Background: At midnight, the Russians launched a group of attack UAVs from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. The drones were flying southwest. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warKharkivexplosion
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
war
US considers it unlikely that Ukraine's defences will collapse in near future – media outlet
Ukraine is approaching new stage of war, Russians prepare for offensive – Zelenskyy
97 combat clashes occur across combat zone, most on Avdiivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: