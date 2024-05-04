Explosions rock Kharkiv: Russians launch attack drones at the city
Saturday, 4 May 2024, 01:05
Explosions were heard during a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 May.
Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force
Quote from Terekhov: "The city is under enemy attack. Be careful, everyone."
Details: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that another group of Russian drones was flying towards Kharkiv.
Background: At midnight, the Russians launched a group of attack UAVs from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. The drones were flying southwest.
