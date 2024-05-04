Kharkiv Oblast: Russian forces hit house with guided aerial bomb, injuring woman
Saturday, 4 May 2024, 15:59
Russian forces struck the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv district, with guided aerial bombs on the afternoon of 4 May, leaving a civilian woman injured.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: It was reported that a private house was struck at 15:15. A woman, 74, has been hospitalised.
Advertisement:
Earlier, the Russians had targeted the village of Odnorobivka with artillery around 14:00.
Five strikes damaged two two-storey apartment buildings, one private house and power lines. No casualties occurred.
Background: On the afternoon of 4 May, explosions rocked the city of Kharkiv.
Support UP or become our patron!