Kharkiv Oblast: Russian forces hit house with guided aerial bomb, injuring woman

Russian forces struck the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv district, with guided aerial bombs on the afternoon of 4 May, leaving a civilian woman injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: It was reported that a private house was struck at 15:15. A woman, 74, has been hospitalised.

Advertisement:

Earlier, the Russians had targeted the village of Odnorobivka with artillery around 14:00.

Five strikes damaged two two-storey apartment buildings, one private house and power lines. No casualties occurred.

Background: On the afternoon of 4 May, explosions rocked the city of Kharkiv.

Support UP or become our patron!