Russia strikes infrastructure facility near Dnipro, causing fire

An explosion was heard in Dnipro on the morning of 27 April; the Russians struck a target near the city.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Oleksandr Vilkul, the Head of Kryvyi Rih City Defence Council, on Telegram; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The media and social media reported explosions in Dnipro.

Prior to this, the Air Force warned of a missile flight towards Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast.

Vilkul has already reacted to the explosion near Dnipro. An air-raid warning has been issued in Ukraine's southern and eastern regions.

Quote from Vilkul: "As for the explosion that was heard… No details, but everything is okay."

Update: Later, the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration announced that the Russians struck an infrastructure facility in Dniprovskyi district.

A fire broke out there. Currently, there are no further details.

