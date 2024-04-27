All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia strikes infrastructure facility near Dnipro, causing fire

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 April 2024, 12:30
Russia strikes infrastructure facility near Dnipro, causing fire
Screenshot: map of alerts.in.ua

An explosion was heard in Dnipro on the morning of 27 April; the Russians struck a target near the city.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Oleksandr Vilkul, the Head of Kryvyi Rih City Defence Council, on Telegram; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The media and social media reported explosions in Dnipro. 

Advertisement:

Prior to this, the Air Force warned of a missile flight towards Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast.

Vilkul has already reacted to the explosion near Dnipro. An air-raid warning has been issued in Ukraine's southern and eastern regions.

Quote from Vilkul: "As for the explosion that was heard… No details, but everything is okay."

Update: Later, the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration announced that the Russians struck an infrastructure facility in Dniprovskyi district. 

A fire broke out there. Currently, there are no further details.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikeDnipro
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
missile strike
Ukrainian air defence downs 21 out of 34 Russian missiles overnight
Russian missile strike damage 2 energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, water supply disrupted
Missile attack: Russians strike energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv oblasts
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: