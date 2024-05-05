All Sections
Zelenskyy at Orthodox Easter: God wears shoulder patch with Ukrainian flag

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 May 2024, 09:11
Zelenskyy at Orthodox Easter: God wears shoulder patch with Ukrainian flag
screenshot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of Orthodox Easter.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The Bible teaches us to love our neighbour.

And the present has shown us the true meaning of this word. When we all became neighbours to each other.

And our former neighbour, who was constantly trying to become our brother, is far away from us forever. He broke all the commandments, demanded to take our house, and came to kill us.

The world sees this, and God knows it. We believe that God wears a patch bearing the Ukrainian flag on his shoulder. So, with such an ally, life will definitely defeat death."

Subjects: Zelenskyy
