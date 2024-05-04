All Sections
Zelenskyy briefed by Ukraine's commander-in-chief and intelligence chief : We are aware of all the aspects of the current situation

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 May 2024, 21:21
Zelenskyy and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received reports from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "This morning Oleksandr Syrskyi delivered a long report. The Commander-in-Chief spoke particularly about our frontline positions, concrete actions of our units, and particular directions.  I thank each of our warriors for their resilience!

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov also delivered a report today. We are aware of all the aspects of the current situation."

Details: Zelenskyy also emphasised that "Russia can only be forced to leave Ukraine alone."

"And this will happen. Our strength will definitely make it happen. The strength of our people, our military strength, the strength of our unity with the world, the strength of our partners – the strength of our diplomacy," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the Global Peace Summit in June "will be held, and it has to be successful, no matter how hard they try to sabotage it."

"Putin does not want peace, he is insane, and every day his state does new things to prove it.  And to overcome this evil, to overcome the war, we need the maximum unity of the world. We achieve the results together," he emphasised.

