Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Russia putting Zelenskyy on wanted list: evidence of desperation

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry described Russia's putting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the wanted list as evidence of the desperation of the Russian state machine and propaganda.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Quote: "Russian reports about the alleged addition of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs' wanted list demonstrate the desperation of the Russian state machine and propaganda, which are at a loss for what else to invent to garner attention.

We would like to remind everyone that, unlike the worthless Russian announcements, the International Criminal Court's warrant for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges is real and enforceable in 123 countries."

Background: The website of Russia's Interior Ministry posted a message about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy being put on the wanted list.

