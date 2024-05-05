Russian forces attack Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast 3 times in a row

Russian troops attacked the town of Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast) three times in less than two hours on the evening of 4 May.

Source: Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: It was reported that the Russians launched artillery strikes at 20:36, 21:16, and 22:06 on Saturday (4 May).

Advertisement:

There were no casualties.

No damage was reported.

The rest of the oblast did not come under fire over the past 24 hours.

Support UP or become our patron!