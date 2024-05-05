Orthodox Church of Ukraine priests lead clandestine services in Russian-occupied territories

Priests of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) are continuing to lead clandestine services in the Russian-occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson oblasts.

Source: Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine, the primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, in an interview with Radio Liberty

Quote from Epiphanius: "We are still operating in the temporarily occupied areas in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson oblasts, but clandestinely [...]

Advertisement:

There are priests on the territory of these oblasts leading clandestine services. They gather their communities where no one would look for them, otherwise they will get arrested."

Details: Epiphanius said that this is dangerous, because Russian occupation authorities are persecuting OCU priests.

"Recently we found out that our priest, Father Stepan, was tortured and killed in Kherson Oblast, in the village of Kalanchak, if I’m not mistaken. This priest who led services there was interrogated and, effectively, executed," Epiphanius said.

He also said that local bishops are calling for priests to leave the occupied territories because they "don’t want to put their clergy in danger".

The OCU keeps track of underground activities in the occupied Ukrainian territories, but does not disclose them, "in order not to give the occupiers a reason to completely eradicate the Orthodox Church of Ukraine there".

Epiphanius also said that the OCU has virtually ceased its activities in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Support UP or become our patron!