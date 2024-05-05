Over 100 combat clashes occur in combat zone, 32 attacks repelled on Bakhmut front – General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 103 times on 5 May. Specifically, the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled 32 Russian attacks on the Bakhmut front, and 24 on the Avdiivka front.

Source: report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Over the past 24 hours 103 combat clashes occurred in the combat zone. In total, the Russians launched 2 missile attacks and 100 airstrikes, as well as 57 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

Advertisement:

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there have been no significant changes.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast). Russian artillery and mortar attacks were launched on over 20 settlements, including Yeline, Kliusy, Semenivka, Oleksandrivka, Mykolaivka (Chernihiv Oblast) and Tarasivka (Sumy Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Pishchane, Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to improve their tactical positions. An airstrike was launched on the city of Kharkiv. Over 10 settlements, mainly Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Kotliarivka (Kharkiv Oblast), were attacked from artillery and mortars.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Novosadove and Torske (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 settlements were attacked from Russian artillery and mortars, including Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast); Terny and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 32 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Novyi and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast) where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to improve their tactical positions. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlement of Dyliivka (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 settlements, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), were attacked by the Russians from artillery and mortars.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 24 attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast) where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to drive Ukrainian troops away from their positions. The Russians also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Prohres, Vovche and Halytsynivka (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 settlements, including Umanske, Sokil and Novopokrovske (Donetsk Oblast), were struck by the Russians from artillery and mortars.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces continue to hold the Russians back near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defences 16 times. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Yevhenivka and Yelyzavetivka. Over 10 settlements, including Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast), were attacked from artillery and mortars.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, launched five attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). About 15 settlements, including Bilohiriia, Robotyne and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), were attacked from artillery and mortars.

On the Kherson front, the Russians launched two attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Krynky (Kherson Oblast) but to no avail. Over 20 settlements, including Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Veletenske, Poniativka, Inzhenerne, Inhulets, Antonivka and Sadove (Kherson Oblast) were attacked by the Russians from artillery and mortars.

Over the past day the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck 13 clusters of Russian personnel and four anti-aircraft systems of the Russians.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck one cluster of personnel, three radar stations, two air defence systems and two artillery systems of the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!