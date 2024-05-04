Most Russian assaults occurred on Avdiivka front today – Ukrainian General Staff report

Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed a total of 74 times today, with Ukrainian forces repelling 18 Russian assaults on the Avdiivka front alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 4 May

Details: Russian forces carried out 5 missile strikes and 56 airstrikes. They also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 53 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Krasnyi Khutir (Chernihiv Oblast); Luhivka (Sumy Oblast); and Kharkiv, Slobozhanske, Vesele and Cherkaski Tyshky (Kharkiv Oblast). Over 20 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Myropilske, Velyka Pysarivka, Lisne and Romashkove (Sumy Oblast) and Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha and Hatyshche (Kharkiv Oblast).

Ukrainian forces repelled eight Russian assaults in the vicinity of Pishchane and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka and Berestove (Luhansk Oblast) on the Kupiansk front. Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 10 Ukrainian settlements, including Synkivka, Ivanivka and Kotliarivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled seven Russian assaults in the vicinity of the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast). Russian aircraft struck areas near Novosadove and Ivanivka (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 civilian settlements, including Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Yampolivka and Torske (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian assaults near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Novyi, Klishchiivka, Rozdolivka and to the south of Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces attempted to improve their tactical positions. Russian aircraft also struck areas in the vicinity of Spirne and Druzhba (Donetsk Oblast). More than 10 civilian settlements, including Rozdolivka, Kalynivka and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Ukrainian forces repelled 18 Russian assaults near Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske and Umanske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, where aircraft-supported Russian forces tried to push Ukrainian units out of their positions. Russian forces also deployed aircraft to strike areas in the vicinity of Tarasivka and Novoselivka Persha (Donetsk Oblast). They deployed artillery and mortars to attack more than 10 civilian settlements, including Sokil, Novopokrovske and Umanske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces made 10 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian aircraft struck areas near Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 civilian settlements, including Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Orikhiv front, aircraft-supported Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Novodarivka and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) five times. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Around 20 civilian settlements, including Poltavka, Bilohiria, Robotyne and Lobkove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces continued their efforts to push Ukrainian units from their footholds on Dnipro’s left (east) bank and undertook nine unsuccessful aircraft-supported assaults on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Krynky (Kherson Oblast). Russian aircraft struck areas near Beryslav (Kherson Oblast). Around 20 civilian settlements, including Mykolaivka, Lvove, Novotiahynka and Poniativka (Kherson Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on seven clusters of Russian military personnel, three command posts, two air defence systems and an ammunition storage point. Units of Ukraine’s air defence intercepted a Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missile.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post, a cluster of Russian military personnel, a radar, and another key Russian military target.

