Ukrainian Armed Forces engaged in 95 combat engagements with Russians over past 24 hours - Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian defenders. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians are continuing to push along the entire line of contact. Ukrainian defenders have repelled 95 attacks by Russians over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 5 May

Details: There were 95 combat clashes over the past day .

Advertisement:

In total, Russians launched five missile strikes and 69 airstrikes and carried out 74 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, conducting sabotage operations to prevent Ukraine from transferring its troops to more vulnerable fronts.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Pishchane and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast), and Stelmakhivka and Berestove (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 9 Russian attacks near Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Terniv (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), and Spirne, Rozdolivka, Novyi, Klishchiivka and south of Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 34 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske and Umanske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 15 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Novodarivka, Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) five times.

On the Kherson front, Russian troops mounted ten unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defence Forces aircraft struck seven areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, three command posts, three anti-aircraft missile systems and one ammunition depot belonging to the Russians. Ukrainian air defence forces also destroyed one Kh-59/69 guided missile.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one command post, one area where Russian military personnel were concentrated, one radar station and one other important Russian target.

Support UP or become our patron!