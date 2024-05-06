Bomb disposal experts disable Kh-69 warhead in Kyiv – photo

The moment when the warhead was loaded onto a special vehicle. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Bomb disposal experts in Kyiv have disabled the warhead of a Kh-69 missile.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Details: A local resident reportedly noticed a suspicious object that looked like part of a missile sticking out of the ground in a forest in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Bomb disposal experts from the SES’s Interregional Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response Centre thoroughly examined the area and retrieved the warhead of a high-precision Kh-69 missile.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As this is a new weapon, it took longer for the SES specialists to safely remove it from the ground, load it onto a special vehicle, and transport it to the blasting site.

