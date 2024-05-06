All Sections
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 6 May 2024, 17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has reported on a telephone conversation he had with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Source: Nausėda on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nausėda said the two leaders had discussed the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland and the current situation at the front in Ukraine. 

Quote: "I spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the Ukrainian Peace Summit, the situation at the front and military support for Ukraine. All options of support for Ukraine must remain on the table." 

Nausėda also thanked Germany for its decision to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot system. 

He added that Lithuania "will join and assist Ukraine with the necessary systems", but did not specify which systems he was referring to. 

Nausėda recently expressed concern that Western countries were losing focus on Ukraine. 

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has stressed the need to provide Ukraine with the means to strengthen its air defence.

Subjects: ZelenskyyPeace Formula
