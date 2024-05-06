All Sections
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 6 May 2024, 18:22
Kostiantynivka. Screenshot

The Russians struck the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of 6 May, injuring four civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "On 6 May 2024 at about 14:20 the occupying Russian army launched an airstrike on the city of Kostiantynivka, likely using UMPB D-30 SM glide munitions. A heavily populated district was in the epicentre of the strike.

As a result of the Russian attack on the frontline city four civilians have received injuries of varying degrees of severity."

Details: The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that two men aged 34 and 53 were taken to hospital with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds; the condition of one of them has been evaluated as severe.

The explosion in Kostiantynivka damaged three apartment blocks, a boiler house and a car.

