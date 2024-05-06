All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces ramp up attacks on Bakhmut front, storming Ukrainian positions 36 times in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Iryna BalachukMonday, 6 May 2024, 07:31
Russian forces ramp up attacks on Bakhmut front, storming Ukrainian positions 36 times in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian defenders. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 125 times across the war zone over the past 24 hours. Russia launched two missile strikes and 120 airstrikes and bombarded Ukrainian positions and populated areas 89 times with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 13 Shahed UAVs on the night of 5-6 May, and Ukrainian units shot down 12 of them.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 May

Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, the [following] settlements have been targeted by [Russian] airstrikes: Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast); Synkivka, Vesele, Bilyi Kolodiaz and Doroshivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and the city of Kharkiv; Spirne, Dyliivka, Vovche, Novosadove, Volodymyrivka, Kalynove, Paraskoviivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Lysychne, Semenivka, Illinka, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Umanske, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Halytsynivka, Yevhenivka, Yelyzavetivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Krynky (Kherson Oblast)."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian artillery targeted over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Pishchane and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 6 times near the settlements of Nevske (Luhansk Oblast), and Novosadove and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 36 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), and Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Vyimka, Novyi, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 31 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 27 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 6 times near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their attempts to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River, having launched three unsuccessful attacks over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian aircraft struck 13 clusters of Russian military personnel and four anti-aircraft missile systems belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck 1 cluster of Russian military personnel, three radar stations, two air defence assets, two artillery pieces and three other important Russian targets.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk OblastBakhmutAvdiivkawar
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians launch 5 missiles at Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant – photo
Russians strike Druzhkivka: man's body found under rubble
Russians drop explosives on car carrying people in Prokrovsk district
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: