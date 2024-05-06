Russian forces ramp up attacks on Bakhmut front, storming Ukrainian positions 36 times in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 125 times across the war zone over the past 24 hours. Russia launched two missile strikes and 120 airstrikes and bombarded Ukrainian positions and populated areas 89 times with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 13 Shahed UAVs on the night of 5-6 May, and Ukrainian units shot down 12 of them.

Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, the [following] settlements have been targeted by [Russian] airstrikes: Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast); Synkivka, Vesele, Bilyi Kolodiaz and Doroshivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and the city of Kharkiv; Spirne, Dyliivka, Vovche, Novosadove, Volodymyrivka, Kalynove, Paraskoviivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Lysychne, Semenivka, Illinka, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Umanske, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Halytsynivka, Yevhenivka, Yelyzavetivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Krynky (Kherson Oblast)."

Details: Russian artillery targeted over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Pishchane and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 6 times near the settlements of Nevske (Luhansk Oblast), and Novosadove and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 36 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), and Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Vyimka, Novyi, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 31 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 27 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 6 times near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their attempts to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River, having launched three unsuccessful attacks over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian aircraft struck 13 clusters of Russian military personnel and four anti-aircraft missile systems belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck 1 cluster of Russian military personnel, three radar stations, two air defence assets, two artillery pieces and three other important Russian targets.

