Russian army deserter detained while trying to illegally enter Poland

A deserter from the Russian army who tried to illegally cross the border through a migration channel organised by the Lukashenko regime has been detained in Poland on the border with Belarus.

Source: Polish radio station RMF FM

Details: The Russian soldier was detained by Podlasie border guards shortly after he crossed the Belarusian border.

RMF FM said that the detained Russian soldier is 41 years old. He was wearing civilian clothes and was unarmed, and was trying to enter Poland illegally through Belarus, probably directly from the front line in Ukraine.

Russian military documents were found on the soldier, including a contract with the army, which provides for participation in combat operations against Ukraine.

The Russian tried to use the migration channel organised by the Lukashenko regime, which is used by foreigners mainly from the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia, to get to Europe.

The 41-year-old Russian is currently being checked by Polish services.

The Podlasie border guards also confirmed that they had detained the Russian deserter in Poland while he was trying to cross the border.

Background:

The other day, Tomasz Szmydt, a judge from the Warsaw Voivodeship Administrative Court, appeared at a press conference in Minsk and said that he wanted to stay in Belarus and would apply for political asylum.

The National Prosecutor's Office of Poland opened an investigation against Szmydt under the article on working for foreign intelligence.

