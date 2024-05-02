Poland's presidency over EU to focus on reconstruction and European integration of Ukraine – Polish President

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that Poland's presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2025 should focus on deepening EU contacts with the United States and the integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the EU.

Source: Duda in a speech on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Poland's accession to the EU, quoted by Ukrinform

Details: Duda stressed that Poland's priorities during its EU presidency should be cooperation between the EU and the US, support for the integration of Ukraine, Moldova and the Western Balkans into the EU, as well as energy transformation and climate protection.

Advertisement:

He also noted that Poland should organise two major summits during its presidency of the Council of the EU: EU-US and EU-Ukraine, which will be dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine and its accession into the European community.

Duda expressed confidence that, due to the efforts and assistance of Poland in particular, Ukraine will be able to defend its sovereignty and independence and will be a reliable partner for Poland in the future.

Previously: In his address on the 20th anniversary of the country's accession to the EU, Duda focused on the positive aspects of Poland's membership but also included critical remarks ahead of the European elections.

Background:

On Tuesday, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of their EU membership, 10 EU states raised their flags outside the European Commission headquarters.

On 1 May 2004, Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia joined the EU.

At the time of the accession of the 10 states, only 15 countries were members of the EU, so this enlargement is called the "big bang".

Support UP or become our patron!