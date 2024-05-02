All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland's presidency over EU to focus on reconstruction and European integration of Ukraine – Polish President

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 2 May 2024, 00:42
Poland's presidency over EU to focus on reconstruction and European integration of Ukraine – Polish President
Andrzej Duda. Photo: Getty Images

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that Poland's presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2025 should focus on deepening EU contacts with the United States and the integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the EU.

Source: Duda in a speech on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Poland's accession to the EU, quoted by Ukrinform

Details: Duda stressed that Poland's priorities during its EU presidency should be cooperation between the EU and the US, support for the integration of Ukraine, Moldova and the Western Balkans into the EU, as well as energy transformation and climate protection.

Advertisement:

He also noted that Poland should organise two major summits during its presidency of the Council of the EU: EU-US and EU-Ukraine, which will be dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine and its accession into the European community.

Duda expressed confidence that, due to the efforts and assistance of Poland in particular, Ukraine will be able to defend its sovereignty and independence and will be a reliable partner for Poland in the future.

Previously: In his address on the 20th anniversary of the country's accession to the EU, Duda focused on the positive aspects of Poland's membership but also included critical remarks ahead of the European elections.

Background:

  • On Tuesday, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of their EU membership, 10 EU states raised their flags outside the European Commission headquarters.
  • On 1 May 2004, Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia joined the EU.
  • At the time of the accession of the 10 states, only 15 countries were members of the EU, so this enlargement is called the "big bang".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: DudaPolandEU
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
Duda
Lithuanian president commends Duda for influencing Trump's stance on Ukraine
We must do everything we can to enable Ukraine to regain all territories – Polish President
Poland may transfer Soviet air defence missiles to Ukraine – Duda
RECENT NEWS
20:04
Polish President confirms his participation in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: